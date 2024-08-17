Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.96

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.96 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.66). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68), with a volume of 23,103 shares traded.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.