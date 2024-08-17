Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

