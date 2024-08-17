Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,889,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,189 shares.The stock last traded at $21.94 and had previously closed at $21.31.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,480,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after purchasing an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

