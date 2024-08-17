Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.4% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $783,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 851,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,601. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

