Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $240.35 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $375.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $223,610,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 477,380 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,117,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

