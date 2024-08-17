Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 16th.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
