Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 16th.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.