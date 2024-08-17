Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Roth Mkm

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALNT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Allient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allient

Allient Price Performance

ALNT stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $350.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.56. Allient has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allient will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allient in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Allient in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.