Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $370.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $198.00.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $268.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $179.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $274.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,848 shares of company stock worth $24,683,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,895,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

