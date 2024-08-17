Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ATGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Alpha Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $31.57.
Alpha Technology Group Company Profile
