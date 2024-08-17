Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alvotech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after buying an additional 407,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alvotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alvotech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVO traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.08. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.