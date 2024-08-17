AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ UHALB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,432 shares. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

