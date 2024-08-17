American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Aires Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of American Aires stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
About American Aires
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Aires
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.