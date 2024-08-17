American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Aires Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of American Aires stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

