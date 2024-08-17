American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

