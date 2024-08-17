American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.47.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

