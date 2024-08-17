Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. 910,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.