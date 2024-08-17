Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMDUF opened at $68.90 on Friday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

