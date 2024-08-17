Analysts Offer Predictions for TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCRX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.83. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.