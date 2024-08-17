Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$13.68

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

Several brokerages have commented on AAV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,435 shares of company stock worth $613,671. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:AAV opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.15.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5249853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

