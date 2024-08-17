Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $100.67

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

