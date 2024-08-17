Analysts Set Expectations for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Organigram in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Organigram stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 115.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Organigram by 26.4% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

