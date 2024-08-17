Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $154.71

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $150.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,239 shares of company stock worth $10,943,920. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1,709.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,956,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 607.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 659.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

