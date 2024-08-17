Analyzing Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) and Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF)

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Free Report) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pgs Asa and Dril-Quip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pgs Asa 0 0 0 0 N/A Dril-Quip 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dril-Quip has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.13%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Pgs Asa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

38.9% of Pgs Asa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Dril-Quip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pgs Asa and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pgs Asa N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip -5.69% -2.48% -2.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pgs Asa and Dril-Quip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pgs Asa N/A N/A N/A C$0.34 2.67 Dril-Quip $474.23 million 1.11 $600,000.00 ($0.64) -23.81

Dril-Quip has higher revenue and earnings than Pgs Asa. Dril-Quip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pgs Asa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pgs Asa beats Dril-Quip on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Greece, Cyprus, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds. It also provides technical advisory assistance, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products; equipment installation and monitoring, storage, maintenance, and repair services; and downhole tools comprise of liner hangers, production packers, safety valves, and specialty downhole tools that are used to hang-off and seal casing into a previously installed casing string in the well bore. The company’s products are used in the exploration and production of oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, Spars, and moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling and other oilfield contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

