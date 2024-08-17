Analyzing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and home24 (OTC:HMAGF)

home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares home24 and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio home24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $10.19 billion 2.73 $2.77 billion $5.02 11.06

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than home24.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score home24 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 1 13 7 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent recommendations for home24 and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

eBay has a consensus price target of $56.65, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than home24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares home24 and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets home24 N/A N/A N/A eBay 26.41% 29.69% 8.46%

Summary

eBay beats home24 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names. The company operates showrooms, retail stores, outlets, and through ecommerce website. It has operations in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

