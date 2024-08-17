Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, research analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $15,647,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

