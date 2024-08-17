Aperam S.A. (APMSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on September 12th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of APMSF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $26.34.
About Aperam
