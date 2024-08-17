Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00034800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.