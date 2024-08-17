Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Loop Capital

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.67.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $201.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.