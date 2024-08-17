Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.56.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.