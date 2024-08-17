AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Update

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 17,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $34,147,941. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 68.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,772,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $648,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13,831.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 34.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.9 %

APP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.35. 2,782,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

