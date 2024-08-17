Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APRE

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.