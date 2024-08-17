Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $21.21.
