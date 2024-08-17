Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $21.21.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

