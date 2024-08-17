Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Up 30.7% in July

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 627.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after buying an additional 1,301,567 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 125,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of AACT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. 33,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,901. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

