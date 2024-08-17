ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARR opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.