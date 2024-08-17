ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65), Zacks reports.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 2.1 %

AVBP opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVBP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

