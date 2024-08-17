Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,993. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $135.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

