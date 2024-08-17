Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,998 shares of company stock worth $13,767,866 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.08. 774,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,038. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $215.37 and a 12 month high of $290.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.46 and a 200 day moving average of $253.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

