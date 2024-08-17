Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.64.

Shares of ASND opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

