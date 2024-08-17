Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Price Performance

ACMLF stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

