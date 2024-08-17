ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 523,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,304. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. ASP Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 433,734 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

