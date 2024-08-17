Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWHFree Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.