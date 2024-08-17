Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.