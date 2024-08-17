Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 189,930 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $53,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,385 shares of company stock valued at $697,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

