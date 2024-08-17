Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 51,028 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1,108.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

