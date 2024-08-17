Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.85 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Spire worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Insider Activity at Spire

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Spire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 370,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.