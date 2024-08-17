Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 38,920 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $70,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.