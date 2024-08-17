Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 56,160 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,160 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $12,477,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after buying an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 306,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,423. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,182 shares of company stock worth $3,101,567 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

