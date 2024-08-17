Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 69,753 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,753 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.62% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $46,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. The company had a trading volume of 378,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

