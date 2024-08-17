Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $9.58 Million Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.40% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $2,029,768.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,811,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,460,032.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $2,029,768.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,811,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,460,032.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,804 shares of company stock worth $2,606,170 and have sold 663,124 shares worth $21,294,497. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 410,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $903.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

WGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

