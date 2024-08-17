Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 218,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

