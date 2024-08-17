Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $55,307,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. 2,503,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -244.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.71. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,122,496.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,122,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,287,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,766 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,726 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

