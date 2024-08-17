AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 111,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,724,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,383,980. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

